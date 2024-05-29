Calhoun Family Texas Barbeque in Murrieta hits high on Yelp's top 100 list

Some of the best BBQ in the Golden State is here in Southern California, at Calhoun Family Texas Barbeque in Murrieta.

The small, family owned and operated restaurant made it on Yelp's top 100 Barbeque Spots list, in the top spot for California.

Owner Rene Calhoun said Texas dry-rub seasoned meat with sauce on the side, are the winning elements for Calhoun's.



The restaurant's website says, "the portions are big and our prices are sweeter than our famous Sweet Potato Pie." It also says the ribs are second to none.

Calhoun said the business got started when her husband was unemployed. "We were wondering what we were going to do, so I suggested we try a restaurant. He had always been complimented on his cooking and brisket," Calhoun said.

Margaret Palanca, Yelp Community Director, said the way the top 100 list is curated is from Yelp reviews, with a focus on the key word barbeque.

"We take those rankings based off the total of ratings and the volume of these overall reviews mentioning the keyword barbeque," Palanca said.

Calhoun Family Texas Barbeque came in at number 17 on the list of 100. Directly following it were two other California restaurants, Badlands BBQ in Norco and Buckboard's Barbecue & Brew in El Cajon.

The number one spot went to Wright's Barbecue in Johnson, Arkansas.