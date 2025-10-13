Calendar of Events
Friday Oct. 17: Dream Builders Gala
- The event celebrates the incredible achievements of the youth at Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles. This year, BGCMLA will honor its long-standing partner the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be hosted by CBS LA Sports Anchor Darren Haynes. Link to event here.
Saturday Oct. 18: Taste of Soul
- LA's largest Family Food Festival is celebrating 20 years. CBS LA's Pat Harvey is this year's co-host. Please come out and enjoy family, food and fun. Link to event here.
Nov. 19-Dec. 19: Chips for Kids
- Joins CBS LA and the California Highway Patrol for the annual Chips for Kids toy drive. Bring joy to kids during the holiday season.