Calabasas teacher charged with molestation, possession of child sexual abuse material

Los Angeles prosecutors charged a Calabasas teacher accused of molesting multiple female students and allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material.

Travis Takeshi Shojinaga, 39, faces five total felony counts. If convicted as charged, he faces seven years in state prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for life, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Shojinaga is being held on a $1 million bail.

"The accusations in this case are disgusting and deliberate violations of children's safety, dignity and rights," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "Our community's schools are meant to be safe and protected environments for youths."

Prosecutors said Shojinaga worked at Viewpoint School for TK through 12th Grade for 10 years. He allegedly took secret and intimate photos of at least four students.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrested Shojinaga at the school on Feb. 25 after an 11-year-old student reported that he was allegedly taking photos of girls.

"We believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to call law enforcement," Hochman said. "Anyone who chooses to commit crimes against children, especially on a school campus, will be criminally prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Prosecutors released Shojinaga's booking photo and urged anyone with information on the case to contact Sergeant Joe Cerda at LASD's Special Victims Bureau at (562) 946-8216.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website, lacrimestoppers.org.