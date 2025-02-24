Arrest warrant issued for slain Cal Fire captain's wife as search for killer continues

Authorities have released new information on the killing of Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi last week as they continue to search for her suspected killer.

Marodi, 49, was found stabbed to death at her Ramona home in San Diego County on Feb. 17, and in the days since authorities have been unable to locate Yolanda Marodi, the victim's wife.

Rebecca Marodi, the Cal Fire captain who was stabbed to death at her San Diego County home on Feb. 17, 2025. Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department/Facebook

The San Diego County Superior Court issued an arrest warrant for 53-year-old Yolanda Marodi, who also goes by Yolanda Olenjniczak. She was identified as a suspect last week.

The arrest warrant details that Rebecca told Yolanda she was leaving her and ending their marriage about a week before she was killed.

The victim's mother, Lorena Marodi, called 911 the evening of Feb. 17 and told San Diego County Sheriff's Office deputies that her daughter was stabbed at their home. She told them that she had a Ring camera, and provided surveillance footage of the evening.

Upon reviewing the video, detectives saw two people, who they believe to be Rebecca and Yolanda, running across the patio on the property. They said that a voice can be heard yelling out, "Yolanda, please, I don't want to die."

Rebecca then appears in the video with what looks to be blood on her back, authorities said.

"You should have thought of that before," Yolanda said to her, according to investigators.

As the exchange continued, the two go inside the home. Rebecca is not seen again afterwards. A short time later Yolanda is seen wearing a different outfit as she loads belongings into a silver Chevrolet Equinox. It has a California license plate numbered 8BQJ420.

Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olenjniczak, who has an arrest warrant for her connection to the death of Cal Fire Captain Rebecca Marodi. San Diego Sheriff's Office

The Department of Homeland Security said that same car was spotted hours later as it crossed the border into Mexico. They say she is traveling with a small white dog.

"At this time, Olejniczak's whereabouts are not known," deputies said. "Out of an abundance of caution, the Sheriff's Office has alerted authorities on both side of the border about this suspect."

She is described as standing about 5'2" and weighing nearly 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Previously, Yolanda was convicted and spent years in prison for stabbing her previous spouse, James Joseph Olejniczak to death in San Bernardino County in 2000. She served more than 13 years for criminal charges that included voluntary manslaughter, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. She was released in 2013 and moved to parole supervision.

The arrest warrant says that one of Yolanda's associates received a text message in the hours after the assault. It said, "We had a big fight and I hurt her... I'm sorry."

Marodi was a 30-year firefighting veteran who was promoted to Captain in 2022. She was stationed in French Valley, a community just north of Temecula in Riverside County.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact SDSO at (858) 285-6330.