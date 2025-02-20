Suspect in killing of Cal Fire captain identified, search ongoing as sheriff asks for public's help

A suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Cal Fire captain in San Diego County was identified Thursday by law enforcement officials, who said the person remains at large.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office identified 53-year-old Yolanda Moradi, also known as Yolanda Olenjniczak, as a suspect in the killing of Rebecca Marodi, a 30-year firefighting veteran.

Rebecca Marodi, 49, was suffering from multiple stab wounds Monday evening when deputies responded to a home located in the 20200 block of Rancho Villa Road in Ramona, according to sheriff's officials. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, the agency asked for the public's help finding Yolanda Marodi, describing her as having brown hair, standing about 5'2" tall and weighing 166 pounds.

"The motivation and circumstances surrounding this homicide remain under investigation as detectives work diligently to gather more information and establish a comprehensive understanding of the case," the statement reads.

Yolanda Marodi, also known as Yolanda Olenjniczak. San Diego Sheriff's Office

The victim's firefighting career dated back to 1993, when she served as a volunteer firefighter in Moreno Valley before going on to work in San Bernardino and Riverside. She was currently stationed in French Valley just north of Temecula. In 2022, she was named a captain following years of other promotions within the department.

"Beyond her operational assignments, Captain Marodi was deeply involved in Peer Support and Hazmat, always prioritizing the well-being of her colleagues," Cal Fire officials said in a statement following her death. "Her legacy of mentorship, service, and dedication will be felt for years to come. Her passing is a profound loss to her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside her."

Anyone with information on Olenjniczak's whereabouts is urged to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330, or during after-hours, at 858-868-3200. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.