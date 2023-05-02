CA establishes a hotline for abortion legal information and advice

An abortion hotline offering pro bono representation concerning abortion and other reproductive rights and justice issues is up and running in California.

The State of California Office of the Attorney General and officials with the Southern California Legal Alliance for Reproductive Justice announced Tuesday their partnership with various law firms and advocacy groups in providing the hotline as the state seeks to become a safe haven for reproductive rights.

The network brings together more than 45 local and national firms to take on a range of legal matters as reproductive healthcare restrictions, that include civil and criminal penalties, have been enacted since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

"This initiative is another important resource that brings together legal, advocacy and government partners united in the fight for reproductive justice. To those in need of abortion-related legal help: You are not alone. California's legal community is here to support you," said Attorney General Rob Bonta.

This state coalition aligns with the Abortion Defense Network, a national nonprofit that provides similar advice, representation, and funding to help pay legal expenses related to abortion care

Individuals and entities with legal questions or in need of other legal assistance related to reproductive care are encouraged to call the SoCal LARJ hotline at 310-206-4466.