CA Attorney General Rob Bonta to combat organized retail crime

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has teamed up with significant merchants and online marketplaces in Los Angeles to address the pervasive problem of organized retail crime. Bonta said this cooperative initiative attempts to address large-scale theft and fraud.

Systematic theft of retail products, which results in large financial losses, is considered organized retail crime, according to Bonta's office. A 2020 nationwide poll found that this issue costs American merchants $700,000 for every $1 billion in sales.

"Let me be clear, this is not about one-off thefts from stores or the occasional smash and grab," said Bonta. "This is about a multi-billion dollar criminal enterprise."

The initiative calls for more coordination between law enforcement and retailers, as well as better detection and reporting.

Throughout the retail supply chain, particularly for cargo and consumer items, the agreement places a strong emphasis on seamless information sharing, Bonta's office said. In order to encourage public reporting of organized retail theft, an online reporting form has also been established.

"Organized retail crime not only jeopardizes consumer safety but costs businesses billions annually," said Lia Nitake, Deputy Executive Director of California & the Southwest, TechNet. "Our members have invested significantly in technologies, personnel, and processes to help stop bad actors from harming consumers and businesses."

Bonta added this partnership expands on recent laws, like Assembly Bill 1700 and Senate Bill 301, which strengthen reporting obligations and offer an online portal run by the Attorney General's Office.

From January 1 to April 30 in 2023 there were 3,490 reported cases of shoplifting in LA, according to statistics from the Los Angeles Police Department.