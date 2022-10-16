Watch CBS News
Bystander killed in violent carjacking in South LA is identified

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

A bystander killed in a carjacking has been identified as Larry Walker. 

On Thursday, LAPD detectives were following 31-year-old Joshua Renau who was wanted in a shooting and deadly robbery case from July. 

Renau crashed in South Los Angeles and then allegedly carjacked Walker who got tangled in a seat belt. Walker was dragged for over two miles. 

Renau crashed again before finally surrendering, police said. 

Renau is expected in court Monday for his arraignment. 

Walker was 62 years old. 

