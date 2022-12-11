Bystander killed in possible gang-related shooting in Santa Ana

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a female bystander who was struck by a stray bullet during a possible gang-related shooting last weekend.

According to Santa Ana Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 in a parking lot on S. Main Street.

Investigators learned that someone from a white sedan shot at two males, who ran into the parking lot as the shots were being fired. Neither was injured during the incident.

A bystander, however, now identified as 36-year-old Santa Ana resident Maria Del Regufio Mora, was struck in the upper body by a stray bullet. She was treated at the scene by first responders and rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

She remained in that state until Friday, when she succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead.

As the investigation continues, detectives believe that the shooting could be gang-related, and are looking to identify any additional witnesses who can help with the search for suspects.

Santa Ana Police Department detectives believe that the shooting may be gang-related. The case is eligible for the Santa Ana Gang Reward Program, which provides anywhere between $100 and $50,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of homicide suspects in gangs.

Anyone with information was asked to contact SAPD homicide detectives at (714) 245-8390.