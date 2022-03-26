Buzz growing in Los Angeles ahead of return Oscars ceremony

Hollywood's biggest night is returning and with 94th edition of the Oscar Awards just days away, crews are raving up preparations on Hollywood boulevard.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Academy Awards ceremony will return on Sunday.

All the glitz and glamour will be on showcase on the red carpet come Sunday.

But there will be some changes to this year's Oscars awards. For the first time ever, three women will host the awards show.

Steve Pond is the awards editor and columnist for The Wrap, an entertainment news site. Pond expects the show to stir up some controversy due to eight categories being cut from the live broadcast.

Those categories include composers, sound editors and make up artists. Winners of these categories will be announced before the show and then edited into the live show.

"How well is that going to work… are they really going to be able to respectfully edit those categories in? And are we going to see protests on stage? Are we going to see the industry push back?," Pond said.

Will Packer, producer of the Oscars ceremony, told Inside Edition that the winners of the categories that were cut from the live show will be honored during it.

It is also expected that the War in Ukraine will be highlighted during the ceremony.