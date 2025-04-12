Watch CBS News
Multiple people injured in bus crash on 15 Freeway in Devore

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
Authorities reported Saturday that multiple people have been injured in a bus crash on the 15 Freeway in San Bernardino County.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said on X that multiple ambulances were being requested following the crash on the southbound lanes for the thoroughfare at Kenwood Avenue in Devore.

The department stated that the injuries ranged from minor to moderate. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

