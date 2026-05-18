Burro Fire in Angeles National Forest burns up to 30 acres

A fire in the Angeles National Forest burned about 30 acres of land in steep terrain on Monday, according to authorities.

Cal Fire said the blaze, named the Burro Fire, was burning at a moderate rate of speed.

The fire was reported near the Burro Canyon Shooting Park, which calls itself the largest shooting venue in Southern California.

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management said it was monitoring the blaze at 12:58 p.m.

As of 1:55 p.m., it's not yet clear if any structures are threatened or if any injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately made available.