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Burro Fire in Angeles National Forest burns up to 30 acres

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A fire in the Angeles National Forest burned about 30 acres of land in steep terrain on Monday, according to authorities.

Cal Fire said the blaze, named the Burro Fire, was burning at a moderate rate of speed.

The fire was reported near the Burro Canyon Shooting Park, which calls itself the largest shooting venue in Southern California.

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management said it was monitoring the blaze at 12:58 p.m.

As of 1:55 p.m., it's not yet clear if any structures are threatened or if any injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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