Burned body found in San Bernardino, police say

Investigators discovered a burned body in a San Bernardino field after firefighters were called to the area, authorities said Tuesday.

The San Bernardino Fire Department responded to a report of a fire near Donald Street and Duffy Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to authorities. It was burning behind a home that's the last in a row of houses along a residential street, an open dirt field along one side of the house.

Officers responded afterwards and found burned human remains there, San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Chris Gray said. He said the body appears to belong to a man but police are still working to confirm that.

Kenny Partida, who lives nearby, said he didn't realize anything was wrong until just after midnight, when investigators asked him if he had any surveillance video he could share. He said his security camera wasn't working at the time, and he felt scared when officers told him a body had been thrown into the field.

Another person who lives in the neighborhood, George Flores, said he was shocked to learn a human body was found.

"That could've been my family or something or me," Flores said. "I thought it was just like something burning or something, like someone threw a cigarette and it burned."

No other details have been released by police as the investigation continues.