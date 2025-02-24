Watch CBS News
Police search for burglary suspect after break-in at Ace Hardware in Studio City

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

Police are searching for a burglary suspect after an Ace Hardware store was broken into in Studio City Monday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call around 3:40 a.m. about a commercial burglary near the 13200 block of Ventura Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the suspect got into the Ace Hardware store in Studio City by shattering a glass door.  KCAL News

Police said the suspect got into the store by shattering a glass door.

It is unknown what items were taken from the store. The suspect fled the scene and has not been arrested. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

