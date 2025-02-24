Police search for burglary suspect after break-in at Ace Hardware in Studio City

Police are searching for a burglary suspect after an Ace Hardware store was broken into in Studio City Monday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call around 3:40 a.m. about a commercial burglary near the 13200 block of Ventura Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the suspect got into the Ace Hardware store in Studio City by shattering a glass door. KCAL News

Police said the suspect got into the store by shattering a glass door.

It is unknown what items were taken from the store. The suspect fled the scene and has not been arrested.