Burglary suspect shot and killed in Los Angeles neighborhood after charging at officers

Los Angeles police shot and killed a suspect who charged at officers following a barricade situation during an attempted burglary in the Mid-City area Monday morning.

Officers first responded to a report of a burglary in the 2600 block of South Halm Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officials arrived at the scene, they saw smoke coming from the house and were told the suspects took off in a green van. Police officers were able to stop the van nearby and arrested three suspects inside, although they might not be involved with the burglary.

When firefighters went inside the home to put out the fire, a fourth suspect armed with a knife was found inside and refused to leave.

Authorities called SWAT to the scene and a perimeter was set up around the house.

Burglary suspect shot and killed after charging at officers with a knife in Mid-City area. SkyCAL

After an hours-long standoff, the suspect came out of a window and ran at officers with a knife before they opened fire. The suspect was hit by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the person shot and killed has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.