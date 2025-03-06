Burglary suspect killed, another shot after breaking into San Bernardino County home, sheriff says

A burglary suspect died and another was left wounded after they were both shot by a San Bernardino County resident whose home they allegedly broke into, authorities said Thursday.

The two men, a 15-year-old boy and another suspect allegedly made their way into the home in the city of Grand Terrace Tuesday night before a man inside armed himself with a gun and opened fire, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Authorities have described all four individuals, including the teenager, as burglary suspects.

The fourth suspect remains at large as of Thursday, according to sheriff's officials, who said the man who shot two of the suspected burglars is not being treated as a suspect. Authorities said he reported the incident and officers responded at about 9:18 p.m.

"In fear for his safety and in self-defense, the victim fired rounds at the suspects and the suspects fled the location in a white sedan," the sheriff's department said in a statement Thursday.

The man who later died was found by deputies just 10 minutes after the law enforcement response to the home. Sheriff's officials said deputies responded at 9:28 p.m. to a 76 gas station on Redlands Boulevard, where they were told a man had been shot and was lying on the ground while accompanied by a 15-year-old boy.

While the teen was detained, authorities said, the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Later in the evening, at about 10:05 p.m., San Bernardino Police Department officers responded to a hospital where a man believed to be another suspect in the burglary was being treated for a gunshot wound, according to sheriff's officials. He has been identified by the department as 27-year-old Marquez Jackson of San Bernardino.

Authorities said he underwent surgery and remains hospitalized but will later be booked on suspicion of robbery and murder.

Anyone with information on the fourth suspect or any other details in the case is urged by the sheriff's department to reach Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip line at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.