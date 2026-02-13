Burglary suspects crash into Los Angeles Metro bus in Westlake District

Burglary suspects crashed into a Los Angeles Metro bus in the Westlake District, leaving several people hurt on Friday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the crash happened at around 11:56 a.m. near the intersection of West Sixth Street and South Bixel Street. Nine people were injured in the crash, four of whom were taken to the hospital, according to firefighters. The remaining five, all of whom were passengers on the bus and the bus driver, declined treatment, according to LA Metro.

"Metro extends its wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured and thanks the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments for their assistance," Metro said in a statement.

Firefighters said two men from the suspect's vehicle were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. Paramedics took an officer from the Los Angeles Police Department and a bus passenger to the hospital in a fair condition.

LAPD said officers were conducting surveillance and following the suspects. The department said they were not in pursuit when the suspects crashed into the bus.

Officers apprehended three suspects. It's unclear if the third sustained any injuries during the crash.