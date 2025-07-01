Burglary ring allegedly responsible for $2 million Glendale jewelry store heist busted

The Glendale Police Department announced the arrest of a group of men believed to be responsible for a May 27 burglary of a Glendale jewelry store where the thieves broke in through the roof of the shop and stole around $2 million worth of goods, according to the shop owner.

Bidrussian Jewelry owner Manial Bidrussian said after the burglary, "They cleaned everything, and they made it into a warzone. As I've been telling everybody else, it's like a battle, a war happened in here."

The burglars broke through the jewelry store's roof at roughly 1 a.m. on May 27, according to the Glendale Police Department. Once inside, they ransacked the shop and cleaned out all of the safes.

Thieves broke in through the roof of Bidrussian Jewelry in Glendale on May 27. The owner said they wiped him out, stealing about $2 million in goods. KCAL News

Following this incident, Glendale police detectives developed leads and identified possible suspects, and began surveilling a group. Police said they received information that the group was planning to target another jewelry store on June 29 in the city of La Verne.

"As the suspects attempted to gain entry through the roof, law enforcement officers coordinated to take the group into custody. The suspects also used signal jammers and cut wires to the location during the incident," a Glendale Police Department news release stated.

Eight suspects were at the scene, and seven were taken into custody with the assistance of several local agencies, including the La Verne Police Department.

"All suspects are foreign nationals believed to be involved in similar crimes spanning both their countries of origin and the United States," the news release said.

The following men were arrested: Jose Millafil, Javier Sepulveda, Cristian Gonzalezaburto, Luka Pazitiani, Vera Matias, Victor Iturriagalopez, and Edson Gonzalez.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Department's Burglary Unit at (818) 548-3127.