Burglars use truck to ram business in downtown Los Angeles

Police are still searching for a group of burglars who used a truck to ram a business and gain entry in downtown Los Angeles early Monday morning.

The incident was reported just before 6 a.m. at a business in the 700 block of Stanford Avenue, when a large pickup truck was used to ram the entrance and allow the suspects inside, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

By the time officers arrived, the suspects were already gone. No arrests have yet been made.

It remains unclear what, if anything, was taken from the business.

With SkyCal overhead, a large police presence could be seen in the area surrounding the incident. The truck remained at the scene and a large door could be seen suffering from considerable damage.