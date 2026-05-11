Burglars use bear spray on family's dog during LA County break-in, homeowner says

Security cameras showed the moment three masked suspects crept through the backyard of a La Cañada home before forcing their way inside.

Homeowner Diana Avetyan said the break-in happened last week, when no one was home except her dog, Chloe. She said the suspects used bear spray on her dog before ransacking her bedrooms.

Moments later, the security cameras captured the suspects rushing out Avetyan's door with pillowcases stuffed with jewelry, handbags and family heirlooms, such as her grandfather's watch.

She said the suspects were carrying signal jammers inside their backpacks that disabled portions of the home's security system. Avetyan said the cameras captured what appeared to be a white Kia waiting nearby before the security system cut out.

"Disgusted and violated extremely," said Avetyan, describing how the burglary made her feel. "You feel safe, but not anymore."

Avetyan believes the group could be tied to other recent break-ins in Los Angeles.

In Studio City last Friday, two masked suspects used bear spray on Steve Calabro after he confronted them during a break-in at his neighbor's home. He said the thieves drove off in a white Kia with a blacked-out windshield.

"When I saw the footage of that, it gave me goosebumps because it was the same guys," Avetyan said. "They had the same backpacks, and they had the same getaway car."

On Sunday night in Beverly Grove, three masked suspects connected to a white Kia tried to break into a home on Oakwood Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers said a nanny and two small children were at home during the attempted break-in, but the home's security system scared the suspects away before they could take anything.

Avetyan said she is ready to move. She hopes someone recognizes the car and the suspects are caught before another family becomes a target.

"At this point, it's not even about catching them and getting my stuff back. I've kind of lost hope in that," she said. "It's the fact of doing something that will take us one step closer to catching them."

LAPD detectives said they have not made a connection between the burglaries.