Burglars target 10 Glendale restaurants, damaging businesses

At least 10 restaurants in Glendale were burglarized Saturday morning, leaving owners frustrated and businesses damaged.

The thieves broke the glass front doors of Rockbird restaurant and stole the cash register drawer, as well as scouring through the cabinets. This was the second time in four months that Rockbird has been burglarized, according to owners.

"The community has had enough. Business owners have had enough," Rockbird co-owner Chris Skaf said.

The burglaries were all within a few miles of each other, and all took place several hours after closing time. The co-owner of Thai Touch restaurant, Boyat Ruanto, said that his restaurant had been burglarized twice, just six months after he bought it.

"In November one guy broke the door and saw the register empty and took off, and then it happened again yesterday," he said Sunday.

Police say they have good leads but have made no arrests yet. Captain Rafael Quintero of the Glendale Police Department said that the incident was an isolated one, but many business owners say they have been hit several times in a matter of months.

"Obviously, we're experiencing a spike in crime," Glendale City Councilman Ardy Kassakhian said Sunday.

The business owners are pushing for more security cameras from property owners, and they hope to have them installed next month, as soon as they pay rent.