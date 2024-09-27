Burglars hit 4 San Fernando Valley pharmacies

Thieves targeted four pharmacies scattered around the western San Fernando Valley early Friday morning.

All of the burglaries happened within a couple of hours of each other, with the first happening at around 3:30 a.m. in Woodland Hills.

Security cameras caught several suspects in black hoodies and masks breaking into the Woodland Hills Rx. The video shows them dragging two safes out of the store. The owner said they stole $15,000 worth of narcotics and around $4,000 in cash.

An hour later, suspects wearing the same outfits broke into another pharmacy in Tarzana. Again, security cameras caught them ransacking the store and leaving in a Dodge Durango. Store employees said no drugs were taken, but the thieves got away with more than $500.

Police responded to a third pharmacy at the Encino Senior Living facility after burglars broke into the location at around 5:30 a.m.

The last happened less than a mile away when burglars were in the same outfits of black hoodies and masks. Four suspects hopped into a Dodge Durango as police trailed behind.

The suspects got away and the pharmacy is still tallying the losses

Investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department are trying to determine if the burglaries are connected.