Burglar kills dog, stabs 2 more at Compton cemetery

After enduring years of thieves stealing headstones, the owner of a Compton cemetery decided to sell the property after a person stabbed her three dogs on Friday.

"I have given Woodlawn every bit of me, but when you get to the point of causing injury," owner Celestina Bishop said.

Bishop said someone trespassed onto the cemetery and stabbed her three cane corsos named Zeus, Ghost and Ro Ro, who were guarding the property.

Ro Ro died. The two others are still recovering from surgery.

Ro Ro died and two other dogs required surgery after someone stabbed them. Celestina Bishop

"My dogs yesterday, perhaps me tomorrow," Bishop said. "That's my worry. Is Woodlawn worth me dying?"

She said the violent attack was the final straw that convinced her to put the cemetery on the market, even though she has a close connection to it.

Bishop's mother, Billie Collier, is buried at the site. Collier and Bishop's sisters were murdered in 1977, when Bishop was just a baby. She was rescued by her grandmother.

Over time, the cemetery fell into disrepair. Bishop acquired the property, intending to preserve the inactive cemetery as a memorial site for the military veterans buried there, some dating back to the Civil War.

She tried but hit roadblocks at every corner. With the thieves and vandals digging up gravestones and stealing plaques made of precious metals, Bishop has spent an extraordinary amount of money on repairs, security and maintenance.

"We wanted people to respect the grounds, and it seems like that is the most far-fetched thing that has happened to Woodlawn," Bishop said. "These dogs didn't deserve that. They're good dogs."

The suspects left behind a cell phone, gloves and mace. Bishop believes they might have bite marks from the dogs.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they are investigating the case.