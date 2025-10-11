6 arrested in Burbank for string of Southern California residential burglaries

Six people were arrested in Burbank for a string of Southern California residential burglaries that have taken place in recent months, police said on Friday.

Burbank Police Department officers, working with San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies, said that an investigation into a residential burglary that happened in June led them to arrest six people linked to a South American theft group.

"Detectives and SBSD Detectives served a search warrant at the 7th floor apartment, and they found it unoccupied," said a social media post from BPD. "Detectives quickly realized that the four suspects fled out of the rear 7th story balcony and tight roped across a narrow ledge to a neighboring apartment balcony!"

A photo of the alleged burglars hiding on a balcony. Burbank Police Department/Instagram

They searched the apartment and found a "plethora of evidence" that confirmed the suspects' involvement in multiple burglaries. Burbank detectives said that they solved five different cases that happened in Burbank, Monterey Park and Chino Hills.

Officers seized a large amount of stolen jewelry, cash, handbags and other high-end clothing, as well as three vehicles, the post said.

All six of the suspects were booked for residential burglary and receiving stolen property.

No further information was provided.