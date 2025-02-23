Burbank police warn residents of rise in "knock-knock" burglaries

Burbank police are warning residents to be wary of a new crime trend plaguing their area called "knock-knock" burglaries, which are particularly plaguing the areas adjacent to Toluca Lake.

"In these scenarios, burglars look for unoccupied homes by knocking on doors or ringing doorbells to see if residents will answer," the statement from the Burbank Police Department said. "When there is no answer at the door, burglars will typically begin checking the perimeter of a home, looking for an open window or unlocked door to gain entry."

Police say that in some instances the suspects force their way inside.

In order to prevent additional residents from falling victim to similar crimes, police are offering a slew of tips to help homeowners prevent burglaries. That advice includes:

never open the door for a stranger,

residents should making their presence known, but never confronting someone,

locking all doors and windows when not home, even if for a short time,

leaving lights on when possible and setting lights on a timer when away from home,

ensuring the exterior and perimeter of a person's home is well-illuminated,

installing motion-sensing lights and cameras,

consider installing security gates to limit property access to driveways and backyards,

installing video surveillance cameras, especially hardwired ones that are not impacted by wi-fi blockers,

installing alarm and security system signs as deterrents,

be aware of neighborhood surroundings,

keep an eye out for suspicious vehicles or unknown people loitering in the neighborhood,

consider organizing a neighborhood watch group,

residents should alert trusted neighbors when they'll be away from home for an extended time.

If anything appears suspicious or if a crime in-progress is witnessed, Burbank police urge residents to call 911 or (818) 238-3000 for non-emergencies.