Burbank police shoot man who stole firearm from nearby gun store

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Burbank police shot a man after he stole a firearm from a gun store along Magnolia Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon. 

The incident began at about 1:20 p.m. inside LA Firearms Supplies in the 1200 block of Magnolia Boulevard. The employees said the suspect walked into their business and refused to leave. He slammed the counter, stole an unloaded rifle and ran away, according to LA Firearms Supplies. 

Officers found the suspect, still holding the unloaded rifle, running eastbound on Magnolia Boulevard, according to the Burbank Police Department. Burbank PD said "the suspect's actions precipitated an officer-involved shooting."

The Burbank Fire Department responded shortly after and took the man to Providence Holy Trauma Center. Officers said he remains in critical condition. 

Investigators have not been able to identify the suspect, according to Burbank PD. 

Detectives encouraged anyone with information about the theft and shooting to call (818) 238-3210. 

