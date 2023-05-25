Burbank police officer tracks down runaway horse, ride it back to owner

A Burbank Police Department officer working the night shift on Tuesday took the time to escort a horse back to its owner.

According to the Burbank Police Department, the midnight ride happened on May 23 after officers received a call about a riderless horse "frantically" running down a street.

Officers searched around the area of Riverside Drive and Mariposa Street and found the horse grazing on some sidewalk grass in front of a person's home.

Officers found the horse eating some grass in front a person's home. Burbank Police Department

One of the responding officers, Nicholas Moreno, grew up around horses and mounted the animal and road it back to the owner in Burbank's Rancho Equestrian District.

Luckily, the owner was not harmed and said his horse, Oreo got spooked after their late-night ride and galloped down the road.

Oreo was also unharmed.