2 New York men arrested for Burbank robbery targeting car crash victims

Three people have been arrested for an alleged robbery that targeted the victims of a two-car crash in Burbank last weekend, police said.

Officers were called to the intersection of Third Street and Delaware Road at around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 16, upon learning of a crash, said a news release from the Burbank Police Department.

"When the officers arrived, the involved parties informed them they had just been robbed," the release said.

Investigators learned that the victims were involved in a crash in the area and were approached by two male suspects who were uninvolved in the incident. The victims told police that they engaged them in conversation just before they attempted to "forcibly remove a gold necklace from one of them, resulting in a physical altercation."

The suspects stole the victim's property and then fled from the area in an SUV that was being driven by a female accomplice, police said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies located the suspect's vehicle on Wednesday, November 19, after BPD detectives were able to identify the SUV by reviewing surveillance video from the spot of the crash.

All three suspects were taken into custody by LASD deputies, who searched the car and found clothing and the stolen property from the robbery in Burbank. They also found other items that they believed to be additional stolen property.

The suspects were identified as 31-year-old Rhode Island woman Brenda Ramirez Ohlmann and New York residents Victor Gabriel Correa De Los Santos, 31, and Manuel Milciades Felipe Medina, 33. All three were booked for robbery.