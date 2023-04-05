Buena Park apartment fire displaces up to 20 residents

It took 40 firefighters over an hour to put out an early Wednesday morning Buena Park apartment fire which displaced up to 20 residents of the building.

Firefighters responded around 2 a.m. to the 7700 block of 10th Street, where a two-story apartment building had flames shooting out from multiple second-floor units. Firefighters also had to deal with downed power lines.

Due to the number of people out of their homes, the Red Cross was contacted to assist.

Orange County Fire Authority reported that damage to the apartment building is estimated to be at approximately $2 million and personal property damage came out to around $250,000.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.