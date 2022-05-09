Buehler tosses seven one-run innings as Dodgers sweep Cubs for sixth-straight win

Walker Buehler made his 100th career start Sunday afternoon, earning his 44th career victory on the back of seven innings of one-run baseball.

The victory, a 7-1 contest against the Chicago Cubs, was also the sixth-straight win for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who concluded the three game sweep after taking the first two games in a Saturday doubleheader.

They now have 19 wins, tied for second-most in Major League Baseball behind just the New York Mets (20).

Despite falling behind 1-0 early on, the Dodgers were able to pile it on the Cubs yet again, scoring six of their 20 runs in the series on 10 his.

The Cubs jumped out on an RBI single from backstop Willson Contreras, driving in Rafael Ortega, who smoked a double on the first pitch Buehler threw in the contest.

It was easy sailing from there, as Buehler would only allow a pair of singles through the next six innings.

The Dodgers scoring began in the top of the fourth inning on a bases loaded RBI sac fly off the bat of Justin Turner and an infield single from Cody Bellinger, giving them the lead for good.

They tacked another pair of runs on the next inning, beginning with back-to-back-to-back singles before a bases loaded groundout into double play from Trea Turner scored one, and a wild pitch scored another.

With the 4-1 lead, the Boys in blue added one more in the seventh on a Freddie Freeman sac fly, and two more in the ninth on a throwing error from Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner.

After Buehler got the hook, the Dodgers received a pair of shutout innings from Evan Phillips and the recently-recalled Robbie Erlin, who made his first big league appearance since 2020.

Cubs starter Justin Steele was pulled after just four innings with soreness in his throwing hand. This comes after scheduled starter Marcus Stroman was scratched after being placed on the IL ahead of game time.

The Dodgers six-game road trip continues in Pittsburgh on Monday at 3:35.

They'll send Julio Urias (2-1, 1.88 ERA) to the mound against the Pirates Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.38 ERA).