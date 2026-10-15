Santa Ana wind event prompts Red Flag Warning for parts of Southern California as fire danger increases

A Red Flag Warning has been issued in Southern California after forecasters say a moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to increase critical fire danger through Saturday.

The National Weather Service says the combination of hot temperatures and winds will create conditions that will cause a fire to spread if one ignites.

The expected weather has prompted weather officials to issue a Red Flag Warning for most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties through 8 p.m. Saturday.

A Red Flag Warning is typically issued when critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or will shortly. During a warning, weather officials urge residents to use extreme caution with anything that can spark a wildfire.

Northeast to east winds could reach between 20 and 40 mph with gusts of 50 to 70 mph. The NWS says the strongest winds will likely occur Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

Winds will exhibit a typical pattern, which means they will start to ramp up a few hours before dawn and peak mid-morning before tapering off slightly in the afternoon and evening.

The Santa Ana winds won't be the only thing impacting the region. Hot temperatures will ramp up as the week goes on.

On Friday, temperatures in the valleys and along the coast will be in the upper 80s and 90s. There is also a chance that some areas could reach up to 100 degrees.