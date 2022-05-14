Brush fires on 118 freeway were result of fireworks, officials say

Fire officials were investigating two brush fires that broke out on the 118 Freeway which were the result of fireworks.

The flames started last night in Granada Hills near Havenhurst Avenue. A second brush fire then erupted around 9:45 p.m. on Reseda Boulevard. That brush fire burned about a quarter acre.

Firefighters quickly controlled the flames. There were no injuries or structures that were damaged.

Fire officials say they will be back on the scene Saturday morning looking for evidence.

"Tonight, we got word from the CHP that they had reported a black van that was throwing fireworks from it on the freeway as they were driving down the freeway on the 118," said Battalion Chief Andrew Wordin of the LAFD. "Lighting fireworks on the freeway and throwing them on the embankment."