One firefighter injured while battling brush fire in Littlerock

One firefighter suffered a minor injury Wednesday while battling a 2-acre brush fire in Littlerock.

BRUSH FIRE | FS92 | Mount Emma Rd/ Cheseboro Rd | #LittleRock #LACoFD Firefighters are on scene of a vehicle fire that turned into a brush fire. The fire has progressed to approximately 2 acres. There are no structures threatened at this time.#CheseboroFire — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) September 7, 2022

The fire broke out around 8:43 a.m. on Mount Emma Road and Cheseboro Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle fire spread to brush.

By 8:50 a.m. the Cheseboro Fire had grown to two acres, firefighters said. Firefighters with the Angeles National Forest assisted to put out the flames.

Firefighters gave an update on Twitter that the forward progress of the fire was stopped at 9:12 a.m.

No structures were threatened and there were no other reports of injuries.

**UPDATE** #LACoFD Firefighters along with @Angeles_NF have stopped forward progress at approximately 9:12 a.m. One Firefighter has been reported with a minor injury. #Cheseborofire — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) September 7, 2022