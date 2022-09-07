One firefighter injured while battling brush fire in Littlerock
One firefighter suffered a minor injury Wednesday while battling a 2-acre brush fire in Littlerock.
The fire broke out around 8:43 a.m. on Mount Emma Road and Cheseboro Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle fire spread to brush.
By 8:50 a.m. the Cheseboro Fire had grown to two acres, firefighters said. Firefighters with the Angeles National Forest assisted to put out the flames.
Firefighters gave an update on Twitter that the forward progress of the fire was stopped at 9:12 a.m.
No structures were threatened and there were no other reports of injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.