One firefighter injured while battling brush fire in Littlerock

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

One firefighter suffered a minor injury Wednesday while battling a 2-acre brush fire in Littlerock. 

The fire broke out around 8:43 a.m. on Mount Emma Road and Cheseboro Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle fire spread to brush. 

By 8:50 a.m. the Cheseboro Fire had grown to two acres, firefighters said. Firefighters with the Angeles National Forest assisted to put out the flames. 

Firefighters gave an update on Twitter that the forward progress of the fire was stopped at 9:12 a.m. 

No structures were threatened and there were no other reports of injuries. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 8:56 AM

