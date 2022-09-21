Watch CBS News
Brush fire scorches half-acre in Elysian Park

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A fire scorched about a quarter acre of brush Wednesday in Elysian Park.

Firefighters sent to the 500 block of North Park Row Drive shortly before noon contained the flames in about a half-hour, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Some firefighters remained on the scene dousing hot spots. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

September 21, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

