Brush fire breaks out in Montecito Heights
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a brush fire burning in the Montecito Heights area on Sunday afternoon.
The blaze was first reported at around 3:45 p.m just east of Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in the 4200 block of N. Monterey Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Crews said that the "terrain-driven" fire was being fueled by light wind conditions, that pushed it to quickly consume about eight acres by 4:20 p.m.
No structures are threatened by the fire and no injuries have been reported.
SkyCal flew over the scene of the fire, where both land crews and water-dropping helicopters were busy working to contain the flames.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.