Brush fire breaks out in Montecito Heights

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a brush fire burning in the Montecito Heights area on Sunday afternoon.

Brush fire burning in Debs Park near Montecito Heights on Sunday, Aug. 11. KCAL News

The blaze was first reported at around 3:45 p.m just east of Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in the 4200 block of N. Monterey Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews said that the "terrain-driven" fire was being fueled by light wind conditions, that pushed it to quickly consume about eight acres by 4:20 p.m.

No structures are threatened by the fire and no injuries have been reported.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the fire, where both land crews and water-dropping helicopters were busy working to contain the flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.