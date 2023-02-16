Bruce Willis suffers from a 'cruel' form of dementia his family says

The family of Bruce Willis announced the 67-year-old actor has been diagnosed with a "cruel" form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia.

The family, including wife Emma, ex-wife Demi Moore and his daughters, shared that while the news is painful, they are relieved to finally have a clear diagnosis and hope the exposure will create more awareness and research for the disease.

"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," wrote the family in a Thursday released statement.

At the 2022 announcement, the family stated Willis was suffering from a medical condition that was affecting his cognitive abilities and would be taking a break from acting.

According to the Mayo Clinic, frontotemporal dementia is an "umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas of the brain are generally associated with personality, behavior and language."

"FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research," wrote the family.

Willis has appeared in over 100 films and the television series "Moonlighting," but is best known for his action hero character in the "Die Hard" movie series.