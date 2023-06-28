Brink's armored truck guard robbed at gunpoint in Reseda; unknown amount of money stolen

Armored truck guard robbed at gunpoint outside of Taco Bell in Reseda

A Brink's armored truck guard was robbed at gunpoint in Reseda late Tuesday morning

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the Taco Bell restaurant in the 6700 block of Reseda Boulevard at around 11:45 a.m. after learning of the crime, according to a statement from the department.

Police learned that both suspects were wearing white jumpsuits similar to a painter's with masks. One of the two was armed with an "AR-15 style" rifle.

It was not immediately clear how much money the suspects made off with. Officers also noted that they stole a 9mm handgun.

After the robbery, they drove away from the area in a light-colored sedan.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

This is the second such robbery to occur within a month's time, after a group of suspects wearing all white were caught on camera robbing a different Brink's armored truck guard in Hyde Park.

Anyone with information on the crime was asked to contact investigators at (818) 374-7611.