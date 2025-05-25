Brief pursuit ends in violent and fiery crash in South Los Angeles

A very brief pursuit came to a violent and fiery end in South Los Angeles on Sunday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers say that they began chasing the suspect near Imperial Highway and Broadway after running its license plates, which came back as "cold plates," which means they did not belong to the vehicle.

The pursuit only lasted for about a minute before police say the suspect crashed off the side of the 110 Freeway and 105 Freeway transition.

The car caught fire after the crash, prompted Los Angeles Fire Department crews to rush to the scene. They extinguished the flame before they could spread to nearby brush and several other vehicles parked at a storage yard underneath the overpass.

Police say that the suspect was taken into custody and that no injuries were suffered in the incident.

No further information was provided.