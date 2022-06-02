Bridge project to force 5-day closure on 210 Freeway in Irwindale

The westbound side of the 210 Freeway in Irwindale will be closed for five days in July, Caltrans announced Thursday.

According to Caltrans, the westbound 210 Freeway will be closed from Irwindale Avenue to the junction with the 605 Freeway to accommodate upgrades on the San Gabriel River Bridge.

The closures will begin on July 13 at 11 p.m. and continue through July 19 at 4 a.m.

Westbound traffic will be re-routed onto the eastbound side of the freeway.

"Caltrans advises motorists to expect delays, seek alternate routes or use public transportation on the Metro L Line (Gold) or Metrolink during the closures," according to a statement from Caltrans.

The closure is part of a $30 million project to upgrade the San Gabriel River Bridge by installing improved bridge hinges and railings and strengthening bridge decks.

The ramps from the westbound 210 to Irwindale Avenue and to the southbound 605 Freeway will also be closed. Ramps from the 605 Freeway to the eastbound 210 Freeway will be blocked as well.

A second five-day closure on the eastbound side of the freeway is being planned for August, Caltrans said.