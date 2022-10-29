Breast cancer patient reunites with doctor who saved her, hopes to raise awareness for AAPI community

An Orange County woman is hoping to spread awareness amongst the Asian American Pacific Islander community, the only group where the leading cause of death is cancer, after going through her own heart-wrenching experience.

Joyce Yada and her family were experiencing some of the most memorable moments of their lives in early 2022, as her daughter Kristine had just been crowned Nisei Queen, one of the most prominent honors in the Japanese community.

It was then, however, that Joyce received her breast cancer diagnosis, something she didn't want to let affect the high their family was riding.

"I wanted all those memories to be about happy things and not really about my cancer," she said.

Her selfless choice falls in line with Asian American Pacific Islander tradition, where cancer is normally considered a taboo topic. Some people believe this is the reason that the AAPI community is the only group whose leading cause of death is cancer.

Yada got screened for breast cancer at City of Hope in Irvine, knowing the struggles that her mother, aunt and cousin had all gone through before her. That test revealed invasive ductal carcinoma.

She's hoping that her own experience, and the help that she received, will help to raise awareness with other women who may be affected.

It was at City of Hope that she met the woman who would go on to prolong her life.

Dr. Jennifer Tseng, the Medical Director of Breast Surgery at the medical center performed the successful surgery that tackled the cancer inside of Yada in September.

"Cancers that we can't feel, that a patient won't even sense in their body, an image can catch sooner," Dr. Tseng said. "For me to be their advocate and their partner to get through their journey, it's such a privilege."

Yada felt that the City of Hope staff did more than just help her through the experience.

"I felt like they were taking care of not just me, but my family," she said. "I feel so lucky that I have the opportunity to have such compassionate care, such top notch care, all in my back yard."

The brand new facility in Irvine offers services for patients and their families, including custom clothing, wig salons and 3D scanning equipment.

It's those facilities that the Yada family will be utilizing as Joyce works towards becoming a cancer survivor.