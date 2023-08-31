Brea police respond to "major incident" at apartment complex
The Brea Police Department is asking residents near the Raintree Apartment Complex to remain inside their homes as officers investigate a "major incident."
"Please remain indoors, avoid area and use alternate routes," the department tweeted. "If you see any suspicious activity, please call 911."
As of 7:56 p.m., authorities have not released any information what the "major incident" might be.
