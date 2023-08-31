Brea police respond to "major incident" at apartment complex

The Brea Police Department is asking residents near the Raintree Apartment Complex to remain inside their homes as officers investigate a "major incident."

"Please remain indoors, avoid area and use alternate routes," the department tweeted. "If you see any suspicious activity, please call 911."

If you see any suspicious activity, please call 911. #breapd — Brea Police Dept (@BreaPD) August 31, 2023

As of 7:56 p.m., authorities have not released any information what the "major incident" might be.