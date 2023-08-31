Watch CBS News
Local News

Brea police respond to "major incident" at apartment complex

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Brea Police Department is asking residents near the Raintree Apartment Complex to remain inside their homes as officers investigate a "major incident."

"Please remain indoors, avoid area and use alternate routes," the department tweeted. "If you see any suspicious activity, please call 911."

As of 7:56 p.m., authorities have not released any information what the "major incident" might be. 

First published on August 30, 2023 / 8:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.