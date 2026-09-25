"Braun's Law," signed by Gov. Newsom, cracks down on DUI offenders

In honor of 18-year-old Braun Levi, who was killed in a DUI crash while crossing a Manhattan Beach street last year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed "Braun's Law" today to crack down on DUI repeat offenders.

Senate Bill 907 honors the Loyola High School student who had recently relocated to Manhattan Beach with his family after their home was destroyed by the 2025 Palisades Fire.

On May 4, 2025, a 33-year-old woman allegedly crashed into the high school tennis standout and his friend as they walked along Sepulveda Boulevard in Manhattan Beach.

Jenia Resha Belt faces one count of murder, one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and a misdemeanor count for driving on a suspended or revoked license, for allegedly causing Levi's death.

Braun Levi CBS LA

In 2023, Belt was charged with drunk driving and hit-and-run, and the California Department of Motor Vehicles said authorities suspended Belt's driver's license in January 2024.

The mother of Braun, Jennifer Levi, chose to honor her son's life and legacy by fighting for stronger DUI laws, especially for repeat offenders.

"California needs change," Levi said earlier this year. "We are so far behind in our DUI laws, and it's embarrassing, and it's unsafe."

On Friday, the governor enacted "Braun's Law" and a package of bills that strengthen criminal penalties for repeat DUI offenders.

Other features of the bill package include:

Imposing longer license revocation and ignition interlock device mandates for repeat offenders.

Increasing DMV violation points from two to three for convictions of vehicular manslaughter and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Extending the timeframe for how long the DMV can revoke a person's license after they have been convicted for their third DUI from three to eight years.

"Today, I am proud to be a Californian and inspired by what can happen when people use their voices and leaders choose to take action," Jennifer Levi said in a statement.