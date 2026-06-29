LA County mother heads to Sacramento to fight for harsher penalties for DUI drivers

After an apparent drunk driver allegedly killed her son last year, a Manhattan Beach mother went to California's capital to fight for stronger DUI laws, especially for repeat offenders.

"It breaks my heart that this is what my life is right now," mother Jennifer Levi said. "But, I've made the choice. This is the best way to honor our son's life and legacy.

Levi's son, 18-year-old Braun Levi, died in May 2025 after Jenia Resha Belt, 33, allegedly crashed into the Loyola High School tennis star and his friend as they walked along Sepulveda Boulevard in Manhattan Beach.

Belt was charged with one count of murder, one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, and a misdemeanor count for driving on a suspended or revoked license, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

This is not the first time she has faced drunk driving charges. In 2023, prosecutors filed drunk driving and hit-and-run charges against Belt, according to court records. The California Department of Motor Vehicles said authorities suspended her driving license in January 2024.

Belt pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her next hearing is scheduled in July.

"California needs change," Levi said. "We are so far behind in our DUI laws, and it's embarrassing, and it's unsafe."

The state legislature is expected to take up the bill on Tuesday to impose harsher penalties. Levi is concerned that some lawmakers may try to change the bill.

"The past eight months, I've been coming up to talk to assemblymen and senators, and this is a bipartisan issue." It passed the Senate unanimously. I'm worried they're going to gut it, amend it and water down this bill."

Levi specifically mentioned Assemblyman Nick Schultz, who chairs the public safety committee. His office said they are making amendments but did not specify what they are.

"I'm here because of Braun and to give a voice to all the other victims," Levi said.