Brandi Carlile drops out of Stagecoach performance due to COVID, chest infection
Country singer Brandi Carlile says she has COVID and won't be able to perform at Stagecoach this weekend.
Carlile, 40, was scheduled to perform Friday at the country music festival, which is coming back for the first time in two years since the outset of the pandemic.
With a raspy voice, Carlile said she was "a few days in" and has a chest infection.
"It finally happened, I have the COVID," the singer said in an Instagram post. However, she says she believes she had turned a corner Wednesday with her infection and is feeling better.
"I just want everybody to know that I'm devastated to be missing you and I hope that you have a wonderful time with all my freaking friends," she said. "See you on the other side of this trash."
Stagecoach kicks off Friday in Coachella with Thomas Rhett as the headliner.
