Brandi Carlile drops out of Stagecoach performance due to COVID, chest infection

Stagecoach returns next week after being canceled for two years do to the COVID pandemic

Country singer Brandi Carlile says she has COVID and won't be able to perform at Stagecoach this weekend.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Brandi Carlile attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Carlile, 40, was scheduled to perform Friday at the country music festival, which is coming back for the first time in two years since the outset of the pandemic.

With a raspy voice, Carlile said she was "a few days in" and has a chest infection.

"It finally happened, I have the COVID," the singer said in an Instagram post. However, she says she believes she had turned a corner Wednesday with her infection and is feeling better.

"I just want everybody to know that I'm devastated to be missing you and I hope that you have a wonderful time with all my freaking friends," she said. "See you on the other side of this trash."

Stagecoach kicks off Friday in Coachella with Thomas Rhett as the headliner.