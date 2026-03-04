"Brady Bunch" house in Los Angeles is now a historic-cultural monument

The Studio City house that was once home to a lovely lady and a man named Brady is now officially a historic-cultural monument after a unanimous vote by the Los Angeles City Council.

Used for exterior shots of the iconic "The Brady Bunch" show that ran between 1969 and 1974, the property housed the wholesome titular family of eight and their housekeeper. While the interior of the home was shot on soundstages in other parts of LA, the house was renovated to match the show after HGTV purchased it in 2019.

The recommendation was passed 13-0 by the council, meaning the 2,477 square foot home on 11222 W. Dilling Street will be added to the city's list of historic-cultural monuments.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 16: The Brady Bunch house in North Hollywood, CA on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Myung J. Chun

Last year's "The Brady Experience" opened the home up to tours for the first time. It's not clear if tours will continue after the designation.

More than 1,200 structures have been designated as historic-cultural monuments in LA, meaning they're worthy of preservation.