Boyle Heights warehouse operator sues solar panel company and contractor over fire

Lineage, the operator of the Boyle Heights warehouse that caught fire, sued a solar panel company and its contractor, alleging their negligence ignited the flames that destroyed the 500,000-square-foot storage facility.

Since the disaster began in June, Lineage has claimed the fire started on the warehouse's roof along Altus Power's solar panels while personnel from its contractor, Pearce Services, were working on the array.

Following a previous fire in August 2024, the Boyle Heights warehouse operator claims that it urged Altus and Pearce to implement further safety measures before re-energizing the solar array, according to its lawsuit. Lineage alleged that "Altus and Pearce deliberately ignored" calls to complete safety tests before they re-energized "a defective rooftop solar array" in the days leading up to June 17, the day the fire began.

"This lawsuit is about Altus and Pearce starting this fire and then being nowhere to be found when the community needed help," said Greg Lehmkuhl, President & CEO of Lineage. "The record is clear: this was a solar fire ... With the cleanup completed, now is the right time to pursue accountability and recover the substantial losses we incurred as a result of Altus's and Pearce's negligence."

Los Palos Street Operating, a subsidiary of Altus Power, said Lineage's statement was "riddled with misinformation" and described it as "a blatant attempt to deflect blame for their role in this matter."

"We take safety extremely seriously and our strong safety record reflects our rigorous protocols and response procedures, in contrast to Lineage, whose track record is well documented," the company said in a statement. "We will contest the claims in court."

The weeklong fire raised public health concerns in surrounding neighborhoods, as 85 million pounds of food spoiled inside the warehouse. The stench, pests and rodents coming from the rotting produce lingered in the community throughout the roughly two-month cleanup process. It led to numerous complaints, fines and notices of violation levied against Lineage.

Lineage said it spent an estimated $100 million to remove the biohazardous waste and abate the putrid odors.

It added that it has provided $3.38 million in donations, meals and utility assistance to the surrounding communities. The company said it has also handed out thousands of air purifiers, portable air conditioning units, masks, bottled water and grocery vouchers to residents.