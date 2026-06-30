Boyle Heights community dealing with rotting smell, rodents, health concerns after warehouse fire

After a Boyle Heights warehouse fire wreaked havoc on neighbors near and far last week, those living near the site say it's not just the overpowering smell of rotting food they are dealing with now; there are also rodents and health concerns.

As crews continue hauling away millions of pounds of spoiled food from the nearly 500,000-square-foot warehouse, community members say they're trying to hold on to a sense of normalcy while living beside an ongoing cleanup, and that the need for relief brought people together on Tuesday.

"We have seen like a lot of rats, literally coming out of the sewers, out of the drainage. You go drive by and there's literally rats on the on the street that are run over," Boyle Heights resident Cecilia Cruz said.

In partnership with Fuente Learning Center, Breathe Southern California distributed free air purifiers to families seeking at least one layer of protection in their homes.

"I cannot open my window because it's so bad," Mariano Rangel, Boyle Heights resident, said.

For many, the purifier represents more than a machine; it's peace of mind.

"Now my two littles are starting to cough, and we need one for our room," Cruz said, adding that it's a way to sleep a little easier and worry a little less about what's circulating inside their home.

"They are really expensive. They're like $120, I want to say, and I mean, we don't have $120 to spare with two little ones, and my grandma too," she said.

Organizers say the goal of the air purifier distribution is to help residents reduce exposure while the massive cleanup continues outside.

"We were able to procure 3,000 air purifiers that we've committed to the Boyle Heights community, and we've distributed in two days approximately almost 800 air purifiers," Jonathan Mercado, Breathe Southern California said.

Mayor Karen Bass has ordered that all biohazardous food waste be removed within the next 45 days, but until then, neighbors say they're counting the days, hoping the smell fades, hoping the rats disappear, and hoping something as simple as cleaner air inside their homes can help them make it through until the cleanup is finally complete.

"We feel very grateful for the community that we're in," Cruz added as she carried off a new air purifier.