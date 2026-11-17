Five months after a fire at a food storage warehouse rocked Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles, residents say they still feel the effects on their health and are demanding transparency.

One community nonprofit, California Communities Against Toxics, has filed lawsuits against the Environmental Protection Agency, seeking air quality monitoring and other testing data taken after the fire broke out.

California Communities Against Toxics and two other community nonprofits, including Protect LA Now and East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice, are suing the city of LA in an effort to obtain additional public records that they believe will show a fuller picture of the chemical exposures neighbors may have faced since the Lineage warehouse went up in flames in Boyle Heights five months ago.

"My back hurts, because my lungs were damaged and I was coughing up blood," East LA resident Sofia Quiñones said.

Residents like Karen Noga of Boyle Heights say they have developed symptoms since the fire began in mid-June.

"I still have a little bit of the burning of the eyes, and I still have some of the watering itchiness that's still left over," she said. "It feels like there's something scratchy stuck in my throat, like straw, and it's just stuck in there.

The city gave community members money and air purifiers in the immediate aftermath of the destructive blaze. But ultimately, the residents want answers about the extent of the chemical pollution they faced and what hazards may still be lingering.

Jane Williams, the director of the nonprofit California Communities Against Toxics, says her organization is suing the EPA for information regarding air quality monitoring, chemical plume modeling, drone and infrared surveillance, health impacts data and communications with the city and county of LA regarding the fire.

According to a court filing, the EPA says it's actively working to produce the records. On Monday, a federal judge granted the agency's request to have another month to respond.

"I'm feeling very frustrated," Williams said. "This is all information that was taken with taxpayer money."

California Communities Against Toxics and two other nonprofits are also suing the city of LA for response data, including incidences of human exposure and the LA Fire Department's treatment of injuries.

In a legal brief to the court sent on November 6, the city said its conduct is justified, noting that LAFD searched for records, explained the basis for the confidentiality of certain records, will disclose any non-exempt records and is searching for additional records.

"The reason we want to know what happened then is so that we can tell physicians and people who are still being exposed to what we think is happening now and how those people should be treated," Williams said.

Some feel that the Lineage incident has compounded concerns of the slow cleanup at the Exide site, which is less than two miles away.

The Exide facility, which recycled batteries for decades, closed after the state found contaminated soils in nearby homes with dangerous levels of lead.

Nearly a decade after California officials announced the cleanup efforts, the state agency in charge said it still has not cleaned up 1,500 polluted properties. CBS California Investigates found that many of the properties are down the street from Lineage.

Williams said the state also needs to clean neighborhoods outside of the original boundary.

"We know that there's houses that have 2000 ppm of lead that are 2 miles away," she said. "Those houses have never been cleaned. What's our plan for that?"

Residents demanded action and accountability.

"It's our health, it's our lives," Noga said. "We need to know how that affects us for the future going forward, and what we have to do to adjust our lives."

The cause of the Lineage fire remains undetermined, but fire investigators believe it started during solar panel maintenance on the facility's roof. The solar panel company, Altus Power, said it continues to "coordinate with local officials as they review the matter" and understands the community's concerns.

Lineage sued Altus and its contractor, Pearce Services, alleging their negligence ignited the flames. In a statement to CBS California Investigates, Lineage said that while they do not believe its operations started the fire, it "took responsibility for the unprecedented cleanup and remediation efforts" in Boyle Heights.

"The cleanup was complex and unprecedented, with an average of 400 workers on site each day for 54 days," Lineage wrote. "Cold storage is an essential service that helps lower food costs, expand food access and support local jobs. Lineage remains committed to supporting our neighbors in Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles."

Los Palos Street Operating, a subsidiary of Altus Power, said Lineage's statement was "riddled with misinformation" and described it as "a blatant attempt to deflect blame for their role in this matter."

The EPA wrote in a statement to CBS California Investigates that it "cannot comment on litigation" but listed the steps it took to help local agencies in the wake of the fire, including "assistance and resources" for air quality monitoring. It handed over the monitoring responsibilities after the LAFD determined that there "was no longer a hazmat threat."

It added that LAFD is leading the oversight of the cleanup activities. The EPA said it sent a letter to the facility on Aug. 3 to evaluate compliance with the Clean Air Act Risk Management Program requirements and other environmental reporting statutes.

"The evaluation is ongoing and considered enforcement confidential," the EPA wrote.

A spokesperson for the LA City Attorney's Office wrote to CBS California Investigates, "We do not comment on pending litigation. "

CBS California Investigates reached out to the d state for comment on the story but has not heard back.