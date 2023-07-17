Boyle Heights area shooting: 1 woman dead, 1 woman hospitalized

Two women were shot, one fatally, in the Aliso Village/Boyle Heights area Sunday night and two male suspects remained at large Monday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting near the 120 block of South Gless Street at 1st Street about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. KCAL News

Officers responded to a shooting near the 120 block of South Gless Street at 1st Street about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said a 25-year-old and a 21-year-old woman were standing in front of a building when two male suspects approached them on foot and shot at the women.

The 25-year-old woman was struck and reportedly collapsed at the back of the building. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The 21-year-old woman was struck in the leg. She was hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspects ran from the scene and remained at large Monday morning, police said. No descriptions were released.

The cause of the shooting was under investigation. Police said the incident is believed to be gang-related.