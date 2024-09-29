Boyfriend accused in fatal stabbing of 34-year-old woman in Simi Valley

A 34-year-old woman has died after allegedly being stabbed by her boyfriend, police said Sunday.

The victim, identified as Jessica Tinoco of Simi Valley, was stabbed multiple times in her face, chest, and abdomen. She was rushed to Los Robles Hospital where she died.

Police said they responded to the home in the 800 block of California Avenue after receiving a call from the victim's daughter who alleged that her mother was being stabbed by her boyfriend.

When officers arrived on scene, they arrested Raymond Rivas, 34, of Simi Valley without incident. He was booked on suspicion of murder and was placed on hold for allegedly violating probation, police added.

No further details were immediately available.